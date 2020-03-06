LIBA award for UltraTech Cement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA), Chennai, awarded its annual “Mother Teresa Award for Corporate Citizen” to UltraTech Cement Ltd, on Thursday at Business Ethics Conference (BEACON) ‘20.

UltraTech Cement Ltd bagged the award for its initiatives to change the lives of the poor, supporting and empowering poverty-stricken women and taking environment-friendly measures, a release said. A five-member jury chaired by Josh Foulger, Country Head & Managing Director - Foxconn International Holding India scrutinised projects undertaken by various companies.

The criteria for the award included constructive work done toward people, environment, sustainability, innovation, ethical conduct, social consciousness, activities beyond call for duty and effective CSR as an integral part of corporate mission. Special recognition to Maruti Suzuki was given for its road safety, community and skill development programme. Nirmal Raghavan, who brought Cauvery water back to his village and worked selflessly for improving society by leaving his software job in US, was also felicitated.