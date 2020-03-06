Home Business

Yes Bank crisis: Asset companies swing into action to safeguard investors as digital payments impacted

According to a government gazette, the bank's depositors are allowed to withdraw cash up to Rs 50,000 from their accounts during the moratorium period.

Published: 06th March 2020 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Customers gather outside the YES bank branch at Janpath in New Delhi, a day after RBI put a limit on monthly withdrawals for account holders at the bank. The bank is in midst of financial troubles and the RBI has taken charge of its management. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Following the 30-day moratorium placed on Yes Bank, asset management companies have asked their clients, who have bank accounts with the troubled lender, to furnish details of alternate accounts for receiving redemption payouts.

Redemption is the return of an investor's principal on a fixed income security such as a bond, mutual fund or preferred stock.

The Reserve Bank's action came after the Rana Kapoor-promoted bank failed to raise capital to address potential loan losses.

According to a government gazette, the bank's depositors are allowed to withdraw cash up to Rs 50,000 from their accounts during the moratorium period.

The withdrawal limit, however, can be relaxed in case of medical emergencies, higher education and for expenses related to marriages, it said.

"If clients want to change their redemption bank account mandate from Yes Bank to any other bank they can send a request. We shall process the request for tomorrow's redemptions so that their money isn't blocked," Kotak Mahindra Asset Management's managing director, Nilesh Shah, said in a late-night tweet on Thursday.

ALSO READ | RBI moratorium and withdrawal cap on Yes Bank credit negative: Moody's

Edelweiss Asset Management also said it will ensure redemption payouts are not made to Yes Bank accounts from Friday onwards and asked its clients to give an alternate account.

"We request investors who have redemption payouts pending to contact us. Advisors who have brokerage payouts pending should also contact us to change to alternative bank accounts,"  Edelweiss MF's chief executive officer Radhika Gupta tweeted.

Stock market brokerage firm Zerodha has also cancelled withdrawal requests made to Yes Bank.

The company's founder and CEO, Nitin Kamath said in a tweet, "We have cancelled all fund withdrawal requests made by clients to their Yes bank accounts so that the money doesn't get blocked. Please change, if your primary account is Yes Bank, to any other and withdrawal the funds."

In a statement, RBI said in the absence of a credible revival plan, and in public interest and the interest of Yes Bank's depositors, it had no alternative but to apply to the government for imposing a 30-day moratorium effective March 5.

ALSO READ | SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

It also appointed State Bank of India's ex-deputy managing director and chief financial officer, Prashant Kumar as the administrator of the bank.

Late Thursday night, State Bank of India informed exchanges that its board has given in-principle approval to explore investment opportunity in Yes Bank.

On the other hand, after Yes Bank was placed under the moratorium, digital payments were impacted as PhonePe, which depends on the cash-strapped lender for its transactions, could not operate.

It can be noted that the bank's own net banking facilities have not been operational since last evening.

Other fintech operators who rely on Yes Bank to settle their transactions are also down.

"We sincerely regret the long outage. Our partner bank (Yes Bank) was placed under moratorium by RBI. Entire team's been working all night to get services back up asap (as soon as possible)," the app's chief executive Sameer Nigam tweeted early in the morning.

PhonePe, one of the country's largest digital payment platforms, is dependent on Yes Bank to process its transactions.

He added that the app hopes to be live in a "few hours".

Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

For the next month, Yes Bank will be led by the RBI-appointed administrator Prashant Kumar, an ex-chief financial officer of SBI.

He added that the app - one of the most popular interfaces for UPI transactions - hopes to be live in a "few hours".

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yes Bank SBI Edelweiss Zerodha PhonePe
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp