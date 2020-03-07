Centre seeks Parliament nod for more spending of Rs 54,000 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday sought Parliament nod for authorisation for gross additional expenditure of Rs 4.8 lakh crore, including an additional Rs 54,000 crore spending to meet its obligation towards GST compensation to states and defence-related expenditure.

MoS Finance Anurag Thakur presented the second and final batch of supplementary demands for grants in the Lok Sabha.

"Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 53,963.58 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by saving of the ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to Rs 4.26 lakh crore," the supplementary demands for grants document said.

The government has sought Rs 20,000 crore for payment of GST compensation to states. Of this Rs 16,200 crore has been earmarked for states and remaining Rs 3,800 crore for UTs.Since last few months, states were complaining of financial distress due to delay in transfer of GST compensation by the centre.

Further Rs 2,908 crore has been sought for payment as share of net proceeds of taxes to UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.