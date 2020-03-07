Home Business

Companies must brace themselves for coronavirus turbulence, says Sequoia Capital

The novel coronavirus has already disrupted the global supply chain as most factories in the industrial towns of China remain closed.

Published: 07th March 2020 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)

A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (File photo| EPS/ Madhav K)

By Express News Service

Sequoia Capital, one of world’s largest venture capitalists, has called coronavirus ‘The Black Swan’ of 2020. In a note addressed to CEO and founders, the US-based investor said companies should brace themselves for turbulence.

"Some of you (and some of us) have already been personally impacted by the virus. We know the stress you are under and are here to help. With lives at risk, we hope that conditions improve as quickly as possible. In the interim, we should brace ourselves for turbulence and have a prepared mindset for the scenarios that may play out," the VC said in the note.

Sequoia estimates that it will take considerable time, perhaps several quarters, for the virus to be contained, and even longer for the global economy to recover its footing. It added that private financings could soften significantly, as happened in 2001 and 2009, and hinted at job cuts by saying that this is a time to evaluate critically, whether they could do more with less.

The novel coronavirus has already disrupted the global supply chain as most factories in the industrial towns of China remain closed. So far, it has claimed over 3,000 lives and is spreading fast in Europe, USA and India. An employee in Paytm’s Gurgaon office has tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the digital payment giant to shut its multiple offices.

While the pandemic has already disrupted legacy businesses such as aviation and automobiles, its impact can now be seen on new-age companies.  Sequoia said many companies in frontline countries are facing challenges as a result of the virus outbreak, including drop in business activity, supply chain disruptions and curtailment of travels and cancelled meetings.

"Some companies have seen their growth rates drop sharply between December and February. Several companies that were on track are now at risk of missing their Q1FY2020 plans as the effects of the virus ripple wider…The unprecedented lockdown in China is directly impacting global supply chains. Hardware, direct-to-consumer, and retailing companies may need to find alternative suppliers. Pure software companies are less exposed to supply chain disruptions, but remain at risk due to cascading economic effects."

Sequoia suggested companies to question every assumption about their business, be it cash runway, fundraising, ales forecasts, marketing, headcount and capital spending. It urged them to make fast and decisive adjustments to changing circumstances.

"False optimism can easily lead you astray and prevent you from making contingency plans or taking bold action. Avoid this trap by being clinically realistic and acting decisively as circumstances change. Demonstrate the leadership your team needs during this stressful time."

PayTM shuts offices as employee tested positive

The novel coronavirus has disrupted the global supply chain as most factories in China’s industrial towns stay closed. It has so far claimed over 3,000 lives and is spreading fast in Europe, USA and India. An employee in Paytm’s Gurgaon office tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the firm to shut its multiple offices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sequoia Capital Coronavirus Coronavirus scare
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp