Home Business

Coronavirus outbreak: IndiGo waives rescheduling charges on bookings till March 31

The cancellation fee has been waived off on existing and new domestic and international bookings made between March 12 and March 31, IndiGo said in a statement.

Published: 07th March 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Indigo

File Image of an Indigo Aircraft for representational purposes. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday said it will not charge any fee for rescheduling of domestic and international flights booked for March 12-31, amid coronavirus scare.

There would also be zero change fee for fresh bookings made between March 12 and 31, the airline said in a release.

The fee waiver would only apply to change of dates of flights but not in case of cancellation.

LIVE UPDATES:  J&K man is 32nd confirmed case in India

The waiver would be applicable for both domestic and international flights.

"We understand that some passengers are concerned about committing to travel, given the current coronavirus issue.

"To take this anxiety away and make their travel hassle-free, we are waiving our normal change fee on all travel during the next two weeks and for all new bookings made in that period," IndiGo Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said.

He also said that whilst the coronavirus is a very serious challenge for us all, "we believe that measures such as this would help alleviate its effect on India's travel".

A passenger would have to pay the fare difference in case of rescheduling the journey to a later date.

Also, the customer would have to intimate the airline three days in advance for rescheduling of the journey, the release said.

IndiGo, the country's largest domestic carrier, operates more than 1,500 daily flights.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indigo Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Cases in India Indigo flights
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp