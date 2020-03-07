Epsilon Carbon to invest Rs 900 crore in Karnataka 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Coal tar producer Epsilon Carbon on Friday announced setting up of an integrated carbon black facility at Bellary, Karnataka at an investment of Rs 900 crore.

The first phase of the new integrated carbon black facility is expected to be commissioned by Q3 FY21 with an initial capacity of 115,000 tonnes per annum. The company will further expand the overall capacity of this facility to over 300,000 tonnes per annum by FY24.

"Our core advantage in the Indian carbon black sector is the security of raw material we provide to our customers. This encourages us to plan our future expansions to offer stable long-term supplies to our customers," said Epsilon Carbon MD Vikram Handa. Currently, Epsilon Carbon operates a 220,000 TPA coal tar distillation facility.