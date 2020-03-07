Home Business

PNB loan fraud case: CBI brings accused Sunny Kalra to country from Muscat

CBI Headquarters.

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Saturday brought Sunny Kalra, an accused in a Rs 10 crore bank loan fraud case, to the country from Muscat in Oman, after his deportation on the basis of an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued on the request of the agency in 2016, officials said.

It is alleged that Kalra, the director of White Tiger Steels Private Limited, took a loan of Rs 10 crore from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), but did not repay it. He clandestinely removed the hypothecated goods, making it impossible for the state-run bank to recover the outstanding loan amount, the officials said.

The case against Kalra, his wife and others was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 16, 2015, they added. "Both (Kalra and his wife) were absconding since the registration of the FIR," a CBI spokesperson said.

The agency had filed a chargesheet more than a year after taking over the case on December 22, 2016 against Kalra, his wife and three PNB officials - then chief manager, manager and AGM of the bank. The Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Kalra on May 31, 2016 on the request of the CBI, which led to his location being traced to Muscat, where he was apprehended by local enforcement agencies, the officials said.

"With Interpol's help, the CBI was in regular contact with the NCB, Muscat for the deportation of Kalra," an official said. He added that Kalra was deported as a result of an effective coordination between the NCB Muscat, the Indian Embassy at Oman and the NCB, India (CBI). "The accused will be produced before a competent court in New Delhi," the CBI spokesperson said.

