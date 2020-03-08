Home Business

Exim Bank’s credit commitments to touch USD 20 billion in five years

Another 42 LoCs amounting to $5.50 billion in three countries are in the pipeline.

Published: 08th March 2020 01:05 PM

Exim Bank director TS Tirumurti

Exim Bank director TS Tirumurti. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The New Delhi-based Exim Bank’s fresh credit commitments through the Centre supported Lines of Credit (LoC) Programme is expected to touch USD 20 billion over the next five years.

Advisor (power) of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Santosh Kumar said the programme, since its inception in 2003, has witnessed total credit commitments worth USD 30.64 billion of which disbursements have been worth USD 7.7 billion.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, he said Exim Bank has signed 258 LoCs covering 61 countries in five continents with credit commitments aggregating USD 25.14 billion by January 31. Another 42 LoCs amounting to $5.50 billion in three countries are in the pipeline.

“Now around 53 pc and 42 pc of the total LoC commitments are to Asia and Africa regions, respectively. In terms of total number of LoCs, Africa is the largest recipient region though value-wise Asia region is leading because of a few high-value LoCs to our neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka,” he said.

The programme which has been designed keeping in view the needs of developing countries has largely benefited the local companies as a minimum of 75 pc of the value of goods and services covered under it are sourced from India.

"LoCs extended to various countries have catalysed exports of various projects in diverse sectors, including agriculture, construction, roads, dams, hydro projects, railways and transportation, irrigation, energy generation and transmission and rural electrification, technology (parks and training centres) besides sugar industry rehabilitation," Kumar added.

So far 115 consultants and over 165 Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts have been empanelled under the LoC programme after a fresh set of revised guidelines were issued in 2015.  Exim Bank General Manager Saroj Khuntia said the scope and profile of LoCs have considerably expanded in the recent years.

He said that the LoCs are not just being used to finance civil projects but increasingly used to finance projects with an enhanced focus on capability creation that can contribute to sustainable development. "In Odisha, we have funded a container project at Paradip and paper mill in Balasore," he added.

