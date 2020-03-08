Home Business

Public money not for private loot, bring Yes Bank under government control: AIBEA

The Reserve Bank on Thursday superseded the board of the Yes Bank under former SBI executive Prashant Kumar and put a moratorium till April 3.

Published: 08th March 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Customers at Yes Bank Dwarakanagar branch in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Stressing that private sector banks were failing one after another, the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) on Saturday said the Reserve Bank must be held accountable and the government should start taking all the private sector banks under its fold.

The umbrella body of bank unions said that lenders deal with public money and hard-earned savings, and "If banks mishandle and mismanage, criminal action should be taken against top officials of the bank who are responsible for the same, and severe punishments should be awarded."

They should not be let loose just like that, the AIBEA said in a statement.

"At the same time, in order to protect the interest of the depositors and bank's clients, Yes Bank should be immediately brought under the public sector. One by one private banks, which are being glorified by the government, are failing. It is high time that the government should take a call and repeat 1969 - all the private banks should be brought under public sector," said C H Venkatachalam, General Secretary, AIBEA.

The AIBEA said that people's money should be for people's welfare and not for private loot.

The Reserve Bank on Thursday superseded the board of the Yes Bank under former SBI executive Prashant Kumar and put a moratorium till April 3 during which customers are not allowed to withdraw more than Rs 50,000 from their account, even if a customer holds multiple accounts with the lender.

The RBI said the restrictions were imposed in the best interest of the customers due to ailing financial condition of Yes Bank which for the past some time has failed to raise enough capital to keep itself going.

It also brought to the fore the recent observations of the Economic Survey, presented in Parliament a month ago by the Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, that one rupee invested in a public sector resulted in a loss of 23 paise while the same one rupee invested in a private bank will see a gain of 9.6 paise.

"This was meant to emphasise the government's belief that private sector banks are more efficient and profitable and public sector banks are useless and add to losses. Where is the efficiency of Yes Bank? Now comes the news that the RBI has clamped moratorium on Yes Bank in public interest and soon the bank would be restructured," the AIBEA stated.

"The fact that Yes Bank has been ailing with various problems including issues of divergence, non-disclosures, mounting bad loans, inadequate capital, inability to augment capital, etc.

"But the RBI took its own sweet time and after a lot of damage, it has announced the moratorium creating panic amongst the depositors."

The bank union said the RBI, being the regulator, cannot be unaware of the ongoings in Yes Bank.

"If today, the bank has to be closed down due to mismanagement, the RBI cannot extricate itself from the responsibility. Every time, the RBI is failing to take timely steps to prevent such bank debacles. Same thing was observed during United Western Bank and Global Trust Bank," Venketachalam said.

The AIBEA said there were repeated audit reports which pointed out glaring lapses and yet the RBI did no act.

Same thing has happened now.

"The government must make RBI answerable and accountable. It is strange that the RBI is putting various banks under Prompt Corrective Action PCA restrictions. In fact, we feel that the government should bring the RBI under PCA norms," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
All India Bank Employees' Association RBI Yes Bank
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp