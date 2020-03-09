Chalasani Venkat Nageswar gets additional charge of deputy MD, CFO of SBI
09th March 2020
NEW DELHI: State Bank of India on Monday said Chalasani Venkat Nageswar has been given additional charge of deputy managing director and chief financial officer (CFO) of the bank.
"Chalasani Venkat Nageswar, Deputy Managing Director, International Banking Group, has been given additional charge of deputy managing director and CFO with immediate effect till further orders," the country's largest lender said in a filing to the BSE.
SBI stock was trading at Rs 259.35, down 4.10 per cent, on the BSE.