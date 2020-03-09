Home Business

Coronavirus: Moody's cuts India growth forecast to 5.3 per cent for 2020 on dampened domestic demand

In its update on Global Macro Outlook for March, Moody's said the virus outbreak has spread rapidly outside China to a number of major economies.

Published: 09th March 2020 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Moody's

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Moody's Investors Service on Monday cut its growth forecast for India to 5.3 per cent for 2020 from 5.4 per cent estimated earlier, as it expects the coronavirus outbreak to dampen domestic demand globally.

In its update on Global Macro Outlook for March, Moody's said the virus outbreak has spread rapidly outside China to a number of major economies.

"It now seems certain that even if the virus is steadily contained, the outbreak will dampen global economic activity well into Q2 of this year," it said.

Moody's baseline forecasts assume that the number of cases would keep increasing globally and there would be travel restrictions through the April-June period.

ALSO READ: Moody's downgrades Yes Bank, ratings remain under review

Apart from supply chain disruptions, it also expects consumption and investment to be affected and prices of oil and other commodities to remain around current lows until the end of June.

Accordingly, Moody's has revised growth forecasts for G20 economies to 2.1 per cent, 0.3 percentage point lower than the previous baseline.

China's 2020 growth forecast has also been reduced to 4.8 per cent from the previous estimate of 5.2 per cent.

For the US, growth of 1.5 per cent is now expected, down from the previous estimate of 1.7 per cent.

ALSO READ: RBI moratorium and withdrawal cap on Yes Bank credit negative - Moody's

For India, Moody's has projected growth at 5.3 per cent for 2020, lower than 5.4 per cent GDP expansion projected in February, taking into account baseline scenario of significant global disruption.

Moody's said baseline forecasts for this year are based on two assumptions-- the disruption of economic activity in the first half of this year will be followed by some recovery in global factory production and consumer demand in the second half; and warmer weather in the Northern Hemisphere in the spring and summer will weaken the spread of the virus.

"Since the publication of our last Global Macro Outlook update in mid-February, the coronavirus outbreak has spread rapidly outside China to a number of major economies including Korea, Iran, Italy, Japan, Germany, France and the US.

"Previously, we assessed the effects of the virus mainly on aggregate demand in China, global travel and global factory output resulting from disruptions in supply chains through East Asia," Moody's noted.

ALSO READ: SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

It is now clear that the shock will additionally dampen domestic demand globally, which will affect a wide range of non-traded activities across countries and regions simultaneously, it said.

Further, Moody's has also analysed the downside scenario of 'extensive and prolonged slump' in case of significant increase in coronavirus cases or increasing public fear that the virus will not be contained and oil price stays around USD 40-50 for 2020.

In such a downside scenario, Moody's expects India's growth to fall to 5 per cent in 2020, China (3.7 per cent) and the US (0.9 per cent).

Stating that global recession risks have risen, it said that the longer the outbreak affects economic activity, the demand shock will dominate and lead to recessionary dynamics.

"In particular, a sustained pullback in consumption, coupled with extended closures of businesses, would hurt earnings, drive layoffs and weigh on sentiment. Such conditions could ultimately feed self-sustaining recessionary dynamics. Heightened asset price volatility would magnify the shock," Moody's added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Moody India growth forecast Coronavirus India Coronavirus
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp