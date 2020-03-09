Home Business

FIEO to urge RBI to shift exporters' Yes Bank Nostro account to other banks

Nostro accounts are used to facilitate international transactions and to settle transactions that hedge exchange rate risk.

Published: 09th March 2020 06:38 PM

RBI

RBI (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the RBI imposing moratorium on Yes Bank, exporters' body FIEO on Monday said it will urge the central bank to allow to shift all outstanding foreign currency payments and receipts of exporters to their Nostro account with other banks.

"We are taking up with the RBI that payment pending in Nostro account of Yes Bank or to be received as inward remittance or for documents sent on collection now should be sent to Nostro of exporters' account with other bank or credited to exporters account but withdrawal to be allowed," FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai told PTI.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 5 imposed a moratorium on capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account and superseding its board with an immediate effect.

ALSO READ: PhonePe transactions back to normal after Yes Bank fiasco

The RBI's action came after the banking regulator found out risky credit culture and serious governance issues at Yes Bank.

Following this, the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday said it will invest Rs 2,450 crore in the troubled private sector bank against 245 crore shares.

Separately, the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has also said that in view of the recent action taken by the RBI on Yes Bank, all exhibitors and visitors are advised not to deposit any cheques/NEFT/RTGS/IMP in that bank with immediate effect.

ALSO READ: Yes Bank insolvency may tighten credit market, widen economic pain - S&P Global Ratings

"GJEPC may not be able to provide credit for cheque's deposited in Yes Bank after March 5, 2020, in view of the restrictions imposed on transaction with Yes Bank," it added.

