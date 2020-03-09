Home Business

Indiabulls Housing Finance shares plunge over 16 per cent

In terms of volume, more than 4 crore shares were traded on the NSE and 27.08 lakh units on the BSE.

Published: 09th March 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Shares

For representation purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance on Monday plunged over 16 per cent after the company said it had an exposure of Rs 662 crore in the form of bonds to Yes Bank.

On the BSE, the stock plunged 16.06 per cent to close at Rs 213.55.

Intra-day, it lost as much as 19.08 per cent to Rs 205.85.

It fell 18.47 per cent to settle at Rs 207.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

During the day, it slumped 19.92 per cent.

In terms of volume, more than 4 crore shares were traded on the NSE and 27.08 lakh units on the BSE.

"Yes Bank owes to Indiabulls Housing Finance Rs 662 crore via additional tier 1 (AT-1) bonds," according to a regulatory filing.

The investments in AT-1 bonds of Yes Bank were made in 2017, as part of its treasury management of over Rs 20,000 crore of cash and when the bank was worth over USD 10 billion in value, the filing said.

Sameer Gehlaut, promoter of Indiabulls Housing Finance, or any of his companies or any of his family member companies have no loans outstanding from Yes Bank, the non-banking finance company said further.

The statement from Indiabulls Housing comes amid arrest of Yes Bank co-founder and former CEO Rana Kapoor, on alleged money laundering charges and that the loans by the lender to DHFL turned sour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indiabulls Housing Finance Indiabulls
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp