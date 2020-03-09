Home Business

RBI gets bids worth Rs 48,856 crore for Rs 25,000 crore LTRO

The RBI allotted an amount of Rs 25,021 crore, with a pro-rata allotment percentage to 51.18 per cent.

Published: 09th March 2020 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

RBI (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it has received Rs 48,856 crore of bids in the fourth long-term reverse repo operation (LTROs) conducted for an amount of Rs 25,000 crore with a 3-year tenor.

The RBI received 37 bids in the LTRO with a reversal date on March 7, 2023.

"The total bids that were received amounted to Rs 48,856 crore, implying a bid to cover ratio (i.e., the amount of bids received relative to the notified amount) of 2," RBI said in a release.

The RBI allotted an amount of Rs 25,021 crore, with a pro-rata allotment percentage to 51.18 per cent.

Last week, the apex bank received Rs 1.719 lakh crore in the LTRO conducted for an amount of Rs 25,000 crore with a 3-year tenor.

The RBI conducted two LTROs with three-year and one-year tenors for Rs 25,000 crore each on February 17 and February 24, respectively.

Additionally, the central bank is also conducting two-term repo auctions for shorter tenors to address any additional demand for liquidity, and to provide flexibility to the banking system in its liquidity management towards the year-end.

It will also conduct LTROs of Rs 25,000 crore each on March 30 and March 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LTRO RBI
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp