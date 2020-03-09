Home Business

Rupee slips below 74/USD level in early trade amid mounting fears of coronavirus-led slowdown

Though weakening of the American currency in the overseas market and easing crude oil prices supported the rupee, but traders believe there is mounting fears of a recession in major economies.

Published: 09th March 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Indian currency, rupees, INR, money

For representational purposes ( File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee continued its downward journey on Monday, sliding another 16 paise to 74.03 against the US dollar in opening trade, tracking weak opening in domestic equities amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led economic slowdown.

Forex traders said weak opening in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows dragged the local unit.

Though weakening of the American currency in the overseas market and easing crude oil prices supported the rupee, but traders believe there is mounting fears of a recession in major economies due to the coronavirus outbreak and this could weigh on the local unit.

The rupee opened weak at 73.99 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 74.03, down 16 paise over its last close.

The rupee had settled at 73.87 against the US dollar on Friday.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland reached 80,735 by the end of Sunday which included 3,119 people who have died so far, 19,016 patients undergoing treatment and 58,600 patients discharged after recovery, China's National Health Commission, (NHC) said.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, tanked 30 per cent to USD 31.69 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, as they sold shares worth Rs 3,594.84 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

Stock markets plunged around Asia on Monday.

Domestic bourses opened on a negative note as well with benchmark indices Sensex trading 1474.42 points down at 36,102.20 and Nifty down 406.15 points at 10,583.30.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.82 per cent to 95.16.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.07 per cent in morning trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rupee coronavirus
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp