Home Business

Sensex crashes over 1,500 points on global equity rout, sinking oil prices

Top exporter Saudi Arabia launched a price war in response to a failure by leading producers to strike a deal to support energy markets.

Published: 09th March 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, Bombay Stock Exchange, NSE, Nifty

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 1,500 points in opening session on Monday led by deepening rout in global markets amid rapidly-spreading coronavirus and sinking crude prices.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures plunged nearly 30 per cent to USD 32.11 per barrel after top exporter Saudi Arabia launched a price war in response to a failure by leading producers to strike a deal to support energy markets.

Continuing its downward spiral, the 30-share index was plunged 1515.01 points, or 4.03 per cent, to 36,061.61. The NSE Nifty too cracked 417.05 points, or 3.80 per cent, to 10,572.40. In the previous session, the 30-share BSE barometer settled 893.99 points or 2.32 per cent lower at 37,576.62. Likewise, the Nifty tanked 279.55 points or 2.48 per cent to close at 10,989.45.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 3,594.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,543.78 crore on Friday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

ALSO READ | Asia stocks plunge on coronavirus fears, oil prices in free-fall

ONGC was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, nosediving up to 11 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, RIL, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, L&T, SBI and Tech Mahindra. Sun Pharma was the sole gainer. According to traders, investor sentiment took fresh beating as oil prices plunged nearly 30 per cent, adding to the heightened volatility in global markets amid concerns over the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

Traders said that incessant foreign fund outflow also spooked market participants. Bourses in Shanghai dropped over 2.41 per cent, Hong Kong 3.53 per cent, Seoul 3.89 per cent and Tokyo cracked up to 5.65 per cent.

Global crude prices tanked after Saudi Arabia on Monday cut its price for April delivery by USD 4-6 a barrel to Asia and USD 7 to the United States, with Aramco selling its Arabian Light at an unprecedented USD 10.25 a barrel less than Brent to Europe, reports said.

Back home, the Yes Bank crisis has raise concerns over the stability of the country's banking system, adding to the woes of domestic investors. The rupee, meanwhile, was trading flat at 73.89 against the US dollar in morning session.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SENSEX BSE Nifty NSE stock markets
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp