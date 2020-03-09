Home Business

Yes Bank debit cards can be used at other banks also

The recent crisis on Yes Bank has revived the memories of demonetisation which brought the whole nation into queues outside the banks and ATMs.

Published: 09th March 2020 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Yes Bank

Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Yes Bank announced late Saturday that its debit cards can be used for withdrawing cash at other bank ATMs also.

The move comes after long queues were seen at Yes Bank ATMs and branches and numerous complaints by customers that they were not being able to withdraw any money.

Earlier, the government had announced a moratorium that only up to Rs 50,000 can be withdrawn.

"You can now make withdrawals using your YES BANK Debit Card both at YES BANK and other bank ATMs. Thanks for your patience," the bank said on Twitter.

ALSO READ: PhonePe transactions back to normal after Yes Bank fiasco

The recent crisis on Yes Bank has revived the memories of demonetisation which brought the whole nation into queues outside the banks and ATMs.

People were seen standing in queues outside the ATMs to take out their hard-earned money which has got locked up with the bank following the crisis.

"The bank shut down suddenly and it was announced that only 50, 000 can be taken out. When I tried to take out cash from other bank's ATMs, the attempt failed. Now, I have come here to see if I can take out the money from here," said Krishna, standing outside a Yes Bank ATM in Sector 18.

Speaking to IANS, Anil, said: "It is a time of difficulty as we are facing a lot of problems because of the lack of cash as it is becoming problematic in fulfilling our daily needs.

ALSO READ: Yes Bank insolvency may tighten credit market, widen economic pain - S&P Global Ratings

"However, it's not exactly same as that of demonetisation but it has brought back the memories of the dark days."

Another person standing outside the Yes Bank ATM in Sector 18, Noida, Rahul, said: "I am so disturbed as I cannot even take out my salary. I am not able to pay my house rent and because of this it becomes embarrassing to face my landlord."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yes Bank Yes Bank debit cards Yes Bank crisis
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp