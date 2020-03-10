Coronavirus fallout threatens auto parts pipeline

Jonathan Ananda By

Express News Service

India’s automobile manufacturers have been hit hard by the precipitous fall in components supplies from China, but there are glimmers of hope ahead.

According to sources, the past few weeks had seen a significant impact on vehicle production as factories went offline enmasse in the East Asian industrial juggernaut, but slowly reviving production activity as the number of Covid-19 cases fall is set to ease the shortage in components supply.

"We are hearing that some of our major components suppliers are back to work. We expect the resumption of normal supply gradually over the next few months," said a senior production executive in a top Indian auto manufacturer.

China accounts for nearly 27 per cent of components supplied to the Indian auto market. The outbreak and the resulting shutdown of manufacturing units in China had seen Indian manufacturers reveal that their output in February had to be scaled down because of the parts shortage.

"...because of the unforeseeable challenges on the parts-supply from China, our BS VI ramp-up has been affected. Going into March, we anticipate the challenge on parts-supply to continue for another few weeks, before we get back to normalcy," Veejay Ram Nakra, chief of sales and marketing, automotive division, M&M Ltd said in a statement earlier this month.

New entrant MG Motor and homegrown automobile giant Tata Motors also revealed similar challenges, with the former noting that 'the unforeseen coronavirus outbreak has severely affected the company’s European and Chinese supply chains, disrupting its production and impacting sales in February".

MG Motor India director - sales Rakesh Sidana added that the coronavirus outbreak has severely affected the company’s European and Chinese supply chains, disrupting its production and impacting sales in February. "The disruption in sales will continue through March and… We are working towards stabilising the situation and are hopeful that reasonable normalcy will be restored by the end of March," Sidana had said.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors sources say it will take some time to get the supply chain back to full functionality, especially since Chinese ports have been restricted and airlifting urgent components is the only choice open. Sources also say that several other automobile manufacturers have begun paying top dollar for emergency delivery of crucial parts from China. Major parts imported from the northern neighbour include turbochargers, electric vehicle batteries, a gamut of electronic components and fuel injection systems.

Dwindling production

Fitch said that vehicle production in India will contract by 8.3 per cent in 2020, possibly hitting domestic output if the virus spreads in the country.