Home Business

Coronavirus scare, oil crisis roil share markets to bring back recession fears

Markets slip on price crash triggered by Saudi-Russia flap and coronavirus-driven recession fears; stocks suffer their worst drop since 2011; panic sell-off across the globe

Published: 10th March 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

Global stock markets went hell for leather as crude prices came crashing down on Monday. The combined effect of crude shock and the carnage caused by coronavirus is tipping the scales pointedly towards a global recession. 

The twin-evils put Wall Street to the sword and just minutes after market opened the S&P 500 index fell 7%. Trading halted for 15 minutes for the first time since the circuit breaker rule was adopted in 2013 for US equities. 

Indian benchmark indices, too, saw an ugly slide into a bear market with the Sensex and Nifty plunging 5% each and registering their first biggest one-day fall ever in absolute terms. In all, Indian investors lost as much as Rs 6.84 lakh crore wealth, while the rupee touched a six-month low of 74.05 against the dollar.

The market mayhem spread evenly across geographies.

While European markets suffered hefty losses, a mirror affect was seen in Asian markets with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index seeing its worst daily drop in two years, followed by Australia’s ASX 200 index that recorded its biggest fall since the 2008 global financial crisis.

ALSO READ | Share market meltdown: Why the crash is not always a good news

Monday also saw the yields on the benchmark US 10-year treasury bonds becoming a punching bag for bulls. Considered a benchmark for retail interest rates, it fell to an all-time low of 0.32% in overnight trading. 

With top exporter Saudi Arabia waging a price battle with Russia, oil prices plunged 33% to $30 per barrel, sending currencies and commodities on a free fall. While gold crossed $1,700 an ounce, the highest level since December 2012, copper (barometer for economic demand) touched a three-year-low. 

Meanwhile, both S&P BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty50 index slipped 5% each, subjecting even blue chips such as Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC and TCS to a massive selloff.

“Indian markets have fallen almost 16% from its peak, following its global peers, which have fallen anywhere between 13% and 20%. The relentless FII selling in the past two weeks has added to the overall downtrend,” said Siddartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus oil price SENSEX Wall Street
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp