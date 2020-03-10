Retail tariff doesn’t match price plunge

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The past five years may have seen global crude oil prices trend consistently lower, barring occasional periods of resurgence, but the government has pocketed most of the gains through higher central and state levies.

According to data from the Centre’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), the average price of the Indian crude oil basket has dropped from $84.16 per barrel in 2014-15 to $63.98 in 2019-20 (up to December).

However, retail fuel prices — instead of falling — shot up. Petrol prices moved from an average of Rs 66.37 per litre in 2014-15 to Rs 73.04 in 2018-19. According to the PPAC, petroleum sector taxes collected by the Centre have more than doubled during this period — from Rs 1.26 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 2.79 lakh crore in 2018-19. As for state government collections, the figure has surged 42% from Rs 1.6 lakh crore to Rs 2.27 lakh crore.

Analysts such as Madan Sabnavis of Care Ratings note that a similar move to increase levies may be made in order to absorb some of the current reduction in crude oil prices. Central government sources also say that all options will be considered, including tax rate adjustments.