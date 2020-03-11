BYJU'S announces free access to its learning app amid coronavirus breakout

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In view of the coronavirus scare, edu-tech major BYJU'S on Wednesday said it will provide free access to its complete app to school students till April.

The announcement comes following advisory for schools to remain closed to safeguard the health of students.

Students across classes 1-12 can download and access BYJU'S learning programs for free until the end of April, BYJU'S said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Work from home trend amid coronavirus outbreak hits mobility sector

Students in classes 1-3 can access Maths and English lessons and students in classes 4-12 can learn Maths and Science concepts on the BYJU'S app.

They can download BYJU'S-The Learning App and Disney BYJU'S Early Learn for free from the Play Store and gain access to the entire library of BYJU'S educational content, the statement said.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus outbreak will drill a USD 2 trillion hole on world economy, says UN trade body

Students with the pre-installed app (free version) will need to update it in order to access the complete learning content for free.

Citing an UNESCO report, BYJU'S said education of over 290 million students across 13 countries will be interrupted because of the COVID-19 crisis.