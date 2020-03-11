STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BYJU'S announces free access to its learning app amid coronavirus breakout

The announcement comes following advisory for schools to remain closed to safeguard the health of students.

Published: 11th March 2020 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Truecaller, mobile phone

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In view of the coronavirus scare, edu-tech major BYJU'S on Wednesday said it will provide free access to its complete app to school students till April.

The announcement comes following advisory for schools to remain closed to safeguard the health of students.

Students across classes 1-12 can download and access BYJU'S learning programs for free until the end of April, BYJU'S said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Work from home trend amid coronavirus outbreak hits mobility sector

Students in classes 1-3 can access Maths and English lessons and students in classes 4-12 can learn Maths and Science concepts on the BYJU'S app.

They can download BYJU'S-The Learning App and Disney BYJU'S Early Learn for free from the Play Store and gain access to the entire library of BYJU'S educational content, the statement said.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus outbreak will drill a USD 2 trillion hole on world economy, says UN trade body

Students with the pre-installed app (free version) will need to update it in order to access the complete learning content for free.

Citing an UNESCO report, BYJU'S said education of over 290 million students across 13 countries will be interrupted because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BYJU'S Coronavirus
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp