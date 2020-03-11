Home Business

Fuel prices drop sharply, petrol at Rs 70.29 per litre, diesel at Rs 63.01 per litre in Delhi

On the decline since February 27, fuel prices have fallen by around Rs 5 a litre so far in 2020. Petrol and diesel prices are now at an 8-9 month low.

Published: 11th March 2020 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

petrol, diesel, fuel hike, fuel, petrol bunk

An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Online Desk

Amid sliding crude oil prices, the oil marketing companies have slashed fuel prices. Petrol prices have fallen by Rs 2.69 while diesel prices fell by Rs 2.33 in over two days. 

Fuel prices in Delhi on Tuesday went down by 30 paise a litre for petrol and 25 paise a litre for diesel to sell at Rs 70.29 and Rs 63.01 respectively.  As shown by Indian Oil website, petrol was selling at Rs 70.59 and diesel at Rs 63.26 in the national capital on Monday.

On Sunday, the petrol prices fell below Rs 71-mark in Delhi, the lowest in eight months. According to reports, fuel rates have fallen by around Rs 5 a litre so far in 2020. Petrol and diesel prices are now at an 8-9 month low.

Metro cities Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre)
Chennai Rs 73.02 Rs 66.48
Delhi Rs 70.29 Rs 63.01
Kolkata Rs 72.98 Rs 65.34
Mumbai Rs 75.99 Rs 65.97

*Prices as on Wednesday

Following the breakdown of OPEC+ talks on production cuts and Saudi Arabia's decision to pump more oil into the market as a retaliatory step, the global oil market went into a bloodbath with crude prices tumbling more than 30 per cent to just about USD 35 a barrel on Monday.

While this should have immediately brought down retail prices of petrol and diesel as well, an Indian Oil Corporation official said that family revision of petroleum product prices in India is based on 15 days trailing average price of products based on indices.

So consumers will have to wait and hope that the softening of oil prices continues or is maintained for the next 10 days so that deeper cuts in petrol and diesel could be effected. If it does, a sharper Rs 5-6 per litre cut in the price of petrol and diesel could be expected sometime next week.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pass on the benefits of the 35 per cent crash in global oil prices to the general public.

He also took a dig at the Prime Minister saying he may have "missed noticing" the 35 per cent crash in global oil prices, as he was "busy destabilising" an elected Congress government.

"Hey PMO India, while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress government, you may have missed noticing the 35 per cent crash in global oil prices.

"Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing the petrol prices to under Rs 60 per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy," Gandhi tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies) 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Petrol prices fuel prices diesel prices
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp