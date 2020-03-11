Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold on Wednesday traded down by Rs 516 to Rs 44,517 per 10 gram in the national capital amid appreciation in the value of the rupee.

The precious metal had on Monday closed at Rs 45,033 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities.

On the contrary, silver prices rose by Rs 146 to Rs 47,234 per kg as compared with the previous close of Rs 47,088 per kg.

"Spot gold of 24 karat gold in Delhi were trading down by Rs 516," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee on Wednesday was trading around 36 paise stronger against dollar during the day, he said. In the international market, gold was trading at USD 1,661 per ounce and silver at USD 17.03 per ounce.