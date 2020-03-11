STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Karur Vysya Bank says financial position strong

Earlier in the day, peer lender RBL Bank had also issued a similar statement in the wake of various rumours post the Yes Bank crisis.

Published: 11th March 2020 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Karur Vysya Bank, KVB

Karur Vysya Bank. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on Wednesday said it is well capitalised, profitable and a "fundamentally strong" institution.

Earlier in the day, peer lender RBL Bank had also issued a similar statement in the wake of various rumours post the Yes Bank crisis.

"KVB is highly capitalised, with its Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) at 15.87 per cent against the regulatory requirement of 10.875 per cent. It is a consistently profitable bank. KVB has the distinction of being consistently profitable throughout it's of 104 year history," it said in a statement.

Further, the private sector lender said that it has healthy liquidity levels. "KVB manages its liquidity on a conservative basis to ensure that customer needs are met immediately. In keeping with this philosophy, KVB's liquidity coverage ratio (a ratio that measures the liquidity available versus uses over a prescribed period) is 306.23 per cent against a regulatory requirement of 100 per cent.

"This indicates very high level of liquidity to meet any obligations," it added. The bank said in customer servicing, it ensures that high levels of capital and liquidity are maintained while prudently managing the risks.

"KVB is a fundamentally strong institution across all relevant parameters. Taking advantage of the opportunities presented in India, KVB continues to grow prudently. KVB's investment in digital technology has enabled it to attract new customer segments while deepening relationship with existing customers," it added.

Karur Vysya Bank said it has built a reputation for putting its customers first at all times. "This includes our deposit customers whose interests have always been protected by ensuring high levels of capitalisation (High Capital Adequacy), prudent liquidity management, high-quality risk management and consistent profitability," it added.

Stock of KVB closed at Rs 36.70 on BSE, up 2.95 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karur Vysya Bank
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp