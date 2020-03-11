Home Business

Yes Bank shares rally in 2nd consecutive session, up 28 per cent

Financial markets were closed on Tuesday for Holi. State Bank of India (SBI) had on Saturday announced it will pick up 49 per cent stake in Yes Bank for Rs 2,450 crore.

Published: 11th March 2020 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

People queue up in front of Yes Bank in Mangaluru on Saturday

People queue up in front of Yes Bank in Mangaluru on Saturday. (File photo| Rajesh Shetty, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Yes Bank continued to gain for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, rallying up to 28 per cent, as investor sentiment turned positive after SBI said it will buy a 49 per cent stake in the cash-strapped lender.

The scrip spiked up to 28 per cent to Rs 27.20 on the BSE. On the NSE, it jumped by similar margins to Rs 27.20. In the previous session on Monday, shares of lender settled 31.17 per cent higher at Rs 21.25.

Financial markets were closed on Tuesday for Holi. State Bank of India (SBI) had on Saturday announced it will pick up 49 per cent stake in Yes Bank for Rs 2,450 crore.

"Yes Bank has 255-crore shares of Rs 2 per share. SBI will be issued 245 crore shares at a price of Rs 10 per share for Rs 2,450 crore. This will be 49 per cent of the share capital of the reconstructed bank," the SBI said in a statement.

Yes Bank has been strugglingto raise capital amidst its dwindling financial health. It sought to raise USD 2 billion initially during this fiscal, which was then pruned to USD 1.2 billion as it could not rope in any investor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yes Bank Yes bank shares
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp