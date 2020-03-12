STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Airline shares tumble as global travel restrictions hit investor sentiment

SpiceJet dropped over 19 per cent to settle at Rs 48.55 while Jet Airways closed nearly 5 per cent lower at Rs 18.95.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Airline stocks faced heavy headwinds on Thursday as concerns over enhanced travel restrictions amid spreading of coronavirus infections rattled investor sentiment.

Shares of IndiGo, SpiceJet and the defunct Jet Airways ended in red with SpiceJet slumping over 19 per cent. The broader market crashed as the benchmark 30-share Sensex plunged over 2,900 points.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo tumbled 11.43 per cent to end at Rs 1,023.40 apiece, a day after it said that quarterly earnings would be hit due to fall in daily bookings amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Uncertainty over the outcome of the ongoing insolvency process and reports of bidders not being interested in Jet Airways added to the negative sentiments.

Equities and crude oil prices plummeted again on Thursday after US President Donald Trump banned all travel from Europe to the US for a month to fight the coronavirus, ramping up fears of a global economic recession.

The move came after the World Health Organization officially labelled the outbreak a pandemic and hit out at "alarming levels of inaction" for its spread.

India on Wednesday suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, according to an official statement.

