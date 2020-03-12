STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus pandemic ushers in global bear market; Sensex, Nifty tank over 7 per cent

Global stocks and oil plunged immediately after Trump's announcement, triggering a flurry of panic selling.

Published: 12th March 2020 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Employees wearing protective gear spray disinfectant to sanitize a passenger bus as a preventive measure against the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian stock markets followed their global peers in officially wading into bear market territory on Thursday after the World Health Organisation's (WHO) officially classified the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak as a pandemic. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty had both crashed a staggering 7.11 per cent by 11.15 am, with all sector-based indices crashing from between 4-10 per cent.

The Sensex had fallen to below 33,158.87 points, losing a whopping 2,538.53 in just two hours of trading, while the broader Nifty hovering at around 9,700 points after having shaved off over 750 points during the day's trade so far. These are levels the two indices have not breached on the lower side since late 2017 and early 2018.

ALSO READ: From handshakes to kissing babies, coronavirus upends US election campaigning

The market panic stems from the sharp escalation in the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent containment measures announced by the world's major economies, including the United States, India and several European nations.

In fact, United States President Donald Trump's decision to announce a 30-day ban on all travel from Europe to the US and India announcing the suspension of all visas until April 15 triggered investor panic as the scale of the disruption seems likely to be a lot larger than earlier expected.

The steadily increasing restrictions on both international and domestic travel has confirmed that the world economy is set to receive a huge dent in growth over the current and subsequent quarters due to a steep projected decline in demand for products across the board.

ALSO READ: 'Wasn't afraid after getting symptoms,' How India's first coronavirus patient was cured

"To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight," Trump said adding that the European Union had "failed to take the same precautions" as the US government to contain the outbreak.

"This is not a financial crisis. This is just a temporary moment in time that we will overcome as a nation and a world," Trump said.

Global stocks and oil plunged immediately after Trump's announcement, triggering a flurry of panic selling. Dow futures plunged more than 1,100 points, or 4.73 per cent, while the S&P 500 futures fell 4.6 per cent and Nasdaq futures were down 5 per cent. Eastern markets like Japan's Nikkei and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also opened to a large scale rout, losing down more than 4 per cent in value.

ALSO READ: Rs 8 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off after market mayhem over coronavirus pandemic

The developments also sent oil prices falling after a brief recovery, with Brent crude oil losing as much as four per cent in value on during Thursday's trade to stand at $34.36 a barrel. Oil prices have also been weakened by the newly kicked-off price war between OPEC producers like Saudi Arabia and the UAE on one side and Russia on the other.

Among the worst-performing segments on the Indian bourses were, unsurprisingly, those related to travel and upstream oil and gas production. Indian airline stocks opened deep in the red, with SpiceJet scrip slumping over 18 per cent and Indigo by over 10 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WHO Coronavirus NSE Nifty SENSEX
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp