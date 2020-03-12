STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold prices falls Rs 128 to Rs 44,490 per 10 grams, silver down by Rs 302

Silver, however, was trading almost flat at USD 16.73 per ounce

Published: 12th March 2020 04:11 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices on Thursday fell Rs 128 to Rs 44,490 per 10 grams in the national capital though rupee depreciation capped the downside, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 44,618 per 10 grams on Wednesday. Silver also dropped Rs 302 to Rs 46,868 per kg, compared with Rs 47,170 per kg in the previous session.

"Spot gold of 24 karat in Delhi was trading down by Rs 128, matching the overnight fall in global gold prices. Spot gold prices in India limited the downside on Thursday with a sharp rupee depreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The spot rupee was trading around 53 paise weaker against the dollar during the day, he said. Meanwhile, in the international market, gold recovered to trade at USD 1,645 per ounce after witnessing decline on Wednesday.

Silver, however, was trading almost flat at USD 16.73 per ounce.

Gold prices
India Matters
