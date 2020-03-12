STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Retail inflation eases to 6.58 per cent in February

The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 7.59 per cent in January and 2. 57 per cent in February 2019.

Published: 12th March 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Retail inflation, shopping

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Retail inflation slowed to 6.58 per cent in February over the previous month mainly due to easing food prices, government data showed on Thursday.

The inflation in the food basket was 10.81 per cent in February 2020, lower from 13. 63 per cent in the previous month, as per the CPI data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The Reserve Bank of India mainly factors in the retail inflation while deciding its bi-monthly monetary policy. The government has mandated the central bank to keep inflation at around 4 per cent.

