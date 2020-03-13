Bloodbath continues as auto stocks at 52-week low

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While there seems to be no relief for the already struggling auto companies in the wake of weak demand, the Coronavirus outbreak in India is only worsening the situation as auto shares continued to trade in the red on Thursday. Auto stocks fell to touch their 52-week low on Nifty, including Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, among others, while shares of Tata Motors were down 12.49 per cent and Ashok Leyland shares dropped 11.01 per cent. Further, TVS Motor Company shares declined 5.09 per cent, Maruti Suzuki shares dipped 4.74 per cent, Eicher Motors shares down 3.96 per cent and Bajaj Auto was down 3.87 per cent.

Even auto component manufacturing companies, including Apollo Tyres shares dropped 14.04 per cent, shares of Motherson Sumi Systems declined 12.09 per cent, Bharat Forge shares dipped 8.97 per cent, Amara Raja Batteries dropped by 6.85 per cent, stocks of Exide Industries were down 5.82 per cent and MRF dropped 3.88 per cent.

Though auto retail sales grew by 2.6 per cent, the Coronavirus outbreak has led to a negative outlook for March, with dealers facing new challenges like an alarming drop in customer walk-in in showrooms. Experts feel this will further keep auto stocks under strain for some time. The pending BS-IV inventories is another challenge for auto companies, especially two wheelers that will further keep auto stocks under pressure in coming days.“A large number of two-wheeler dealers will not be able to fully liquidate their BS-IV inventory and expressed inadequate support from their OEMs for 100 per cent liquidation of this stock,” said Ashish Harsharaj Kale, president, FADA.