STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bloodbath continues as auto stocks at 52-week low

The pending BS-IV inventories is another challenge for auto companies, especially two wheelers that will further keep auto stocks under pressure in coming days.

Published: 13th March 2020 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While there seems to be no relief for the already struggling auto companies in the wake of weak demand, the Coronavirus outbreak in India is only worsening the situation as auto shares continued to trade in the red on Thursday. Auto stocks fell to touch their 52-week low on Nifty, including Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, among others, while shares of Tata Motors were down 12.49 per cent and Ashok Leyland shares dropped 11.01 per cent. Further, TVS Motor Company shares declined 5.09 per cent, Maruti Suzuki shares dipped 4.74 per cent, Eicher Motors shares down 3.96 per cent and Bajaj Auto was down 3.87 per cent.

Even auto component manufacturing companies, including Apollo Tyres shares dropped 14.04 per cent, shares of Motherson Sumi Systems declined 12.09 per cent, Bharat Forge shares dipped 8.97 per cent, Amara Raja Batteries dropped by 6.85 per cent, stocks of Exide Industries were down 5.82 per cent and MRF dropped 3.88 per cent.

Though auto retail sales grew by 2.6 per cent, the Coronavirus outbreak has led to a negative outlook for March, with dealers facing new challenges like an alarming drop in customer walk-in in showrooms. Experts feel this will further keep auto stocks under strain for some time. The pending BS-IV inventories is another challenge for auto companies, especially two wheelers that will further keep auto stocks under pressure in coming days.“A large number of two-wheeler dealers will not be able to fully liquidate their BS-IV inventory and expressed inadequate support from their OEMs for 100 per cent liquidation of this stock,” said Ashish Harsharaj Kale, president, FADA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp