Cellestial E-Mobility unveils new e-tractor equipped with swappable batteries

Hyderabad-based electric vehicle (EV) start-up Cellestial E-Mobility has signalled its intention to break into the agricultural and farm equipment segment with the unveiling of its first e-tractor.

Published: 13th March 2020 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 11:21 AM

By Express News Service

Hyderabad-based electric vehicle (EV) start-up Cellestial E-Mobility has signalled its intention to break into the agricultural and farm equipment segment with the unveiling of its first e-tractor. It plans to launch the model within the next six months, according to company officials, who added that the cost of the unit will be lower than a comparable conventionally-powered tractor. 

Powered by a six horsepower (hp) electric motor, the e-tractor will deliver a performance equal to that of an equivalent 21 hp diesel tractors, the company claimed during the unveiling. “The e- tractor is engineered to be a zero-emission environment-friendly tractor for horticultural or greenhouse works or moving goods within factories, warehouses and to haul baggage in airports. Besides, Cellestial’s 6HP electric tractor is equipped with residential power socket charging and battery-swapping enabled. The market offers huge potential for us, that is why we would like to lead the market and are betting big in this segment,” said Siddhartha Durairajan, co-founder and promoter. 

The company first began operations in May 2019 with a total fund raising of $200,000 so far. The founding team comprises of Durairajan, Syed Mubasheer Ali and Midhun Kumar, all of whom have experience in related fields.  Cellestial pointed out that its model comes with features like battery swapping, regenerative braking, power inversion (which will allow using the tractor to power a UPS), charging from a residential AC outlet and fast charging capabilities, all of which are expected to help gain customers in the agriculture and goods carriage market.

“The Cellestial e-tractor can cover up to 75 km on a single charge, has max power of 18HP and 53 NM peak torque and reaches a speed of up to 20 kph. It recharges in six hours with Cellestial’s proprietary residential charger at any conventional single-phase 16 Amps outlet, and with an industrial infrastructure setup, it can fast-charge in two hours flat,” added Ali. According to Durairajan, the Central and state governments policies and “their eagerness to introduce EVs”, coupled with decreasing battery costs, technological advances in charging infrastructure, green policies and subsidies are sure to give a boost to companies in the sector. 

Features of new electric tractor

  •  It is engineered to be a zero-emission environment-friendly tractor for horticultural works
  •  Equipped with residential power socket charging and battery-swapping technology 
  •  Its model comes with features like regenerative braking, power inversion

The e-tractor can cover up to 75 km on a single charge, has max power of 18HP and 53 NM peak torque and reaches a speed of up to 20 kph

