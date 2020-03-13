STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus: Thai health minister warns citizens against 'dirty' Europeans

A spokesman for Anutin's Bhumjai Thai Party confirmed that the Twitter account under the name 'anutin_c' was operated by the minister's team.

Published: 13th March 2020 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

All 112 evacuees including 36 foreign nationals at ITBP facility after they have been tested negative for coronavirus in Chhawla Friday

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BANGKOK: Thailand's health minister has ignited a controversy by warning about the possible spread of the coronavirus from vacationing Europeans "who wear dirty clothes and don't shower".

Tweets posted on Thursday night by the account linked to the minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, lashed out at Western visitors for not wearing face masks to protect against the virus, and warned his fellow Thais that they should be more careful in dealing with Westerners than with Asians.

Thailand's government has come under criticism for confusing and inconsistent handling of the health crisis.

A spokesman for Anutin's Bhumjai Thai Party confirmed that the Twitter account under the name 'anutin_c' was operated by the minister's team.

The tweets, along with the entire account, disappeared from Twitter by Friday afternoon. Anutin early last month castigated Westerners who would not accept protective face masks from him, suggesting they be kicked out of the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Thai Europe
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp