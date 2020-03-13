STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FM reviews PSBs’ preparedness before merger

“They all gave presentation, which included rationalisation of branches, brand building and successful sync of employees on all levels.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the scheduled merger of 10 Public Sector Banks (PSB) into four, the top management of all PSBs met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and briefed her about their preparedness for a smooth transition.

“Amalgamating PSBs made a presentation to Hon. FM @nsitharaman on their preparedness. Amalgamated PSBs to ensure no disruption to Credit & enhanced customer experience (sic),” the Department of Financial Services tweeted. Officials said the meetings with the lenders were to review their preparedness on a personal level. While all the technicalities were discussed, the finance minister asked the bankers to ensure that there is no disruption to credit flow and that the customer experience is enhanced.

“They all gave presentation, which included rationalisation of branches, brand building and successful sync of employees on all levels. They also discussed the possible challenges and the action plan to tackle them,” said a senior official aware of the presentation. The 10 PSBs are to be merged into four from April 1. The Union Cabinet had last week approved the mega bank consolidation plan, under which Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India will merge into Punjab National Bank; Syndicate Bank into Canara Bank; Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India; and Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank.

In August, the government had announced a merger plan for these public sector banks, which will bring the number of PSU banks in the country to 12 from 27 in 2017. This will be the third round of such PSB consolidations. 

