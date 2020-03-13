plea against Walmart, Flipkart deal shot down

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday set aside a plea opposing the competition watchdog’s approval to Walmart’s Flipkart acquisition. The US retail giant Walmart had acquired homegrown e-tailer Flipkart in a $16 billion deal in 2018, after getting a go-ahead from the Competition Commission of India. Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had approached the tribunal in August 2018, seeking a reversal of the deal. The NCLAT on Thursday said it found no merit in the appeal.

“We shall study the order as and when it is available, and our lawyers will decide the future course of action. It appears that material facts of the deal as to why it’s objectionable has not been considered thoroughly. The CAIT is committed to refurbish the retail trade of India, and as such, will leave no stone unturned to set ‘the stone in the right direction’,” CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal told TNIE.