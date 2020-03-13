STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rallies 1,325 points; Nifty reclaims 9,900 after witnessing major selloff

As coronavirus-led recession fears triggered panic selling globally, indices plunged over 10 per cent in the opening session, hitting their lower circuit levels.

Published: 13th March 2020 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks, market, stock market

People react while watching the stock prices at a screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex spurted 1,325.34 points while the Nifty reclaimed the 9,900 level after a highly volatile session on Friday as investors rushed to buy stocks at beaten-down valuations after markets saw their biggest selloff earlier in the day.

As coronavirus-led recession fears triggered panic selling globally, indices plunged over 10 per cent in the opening session, hitting their lower circuit levels.

ALSO READ: Brokerages advise stock investors against taking short bets

Stock exchanges halted trading for 45 minutes within 15 minutes for market opening. Normal trading resumed at around 1030 hours. The last circuit freeze happened in January 2008. Recovering over 5,380 points from its intra-day low of 29,388.97, the BSE Sensex ended 1,325.34 points or 4.04 per cent higher at 34,103.48.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty settled 365.05 points, or 3.81 per cent, up at 9,955.20. It hit an intra-day low of 8,555.15. Most Sensex components ended with gains. SBI was the top gainer, rallying over 13 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, HDFC, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, Nestle India, Asian Paints, HUL, Hero MotoCorp and HCL Tech ended in the red.

ALSO READ: Markets make record-breaking recovery after suffering worst crash ever

Fears of a global recession spiked, triggering a manic selloff in world stocks, analysts said, adding that the market is concerned about the adverse economic impact of government lock-downs across the world to contain Covid-19.

Bottom-fishing at hammered valuations helped market recover from the day's lows, they added. In rest of Asia, Shanghai slipped 1.23 per cent, Hong Kong 1.14 per cent, Seoul 3.43 per cent and Tokyo 6.08 per cent.

ALSO READ: Trading halted for first time in 12 years after another bloodbath on Dalal Street

Bourses in Europe opened up to 4 per cent higher. The rupee too witnessed a sharp recovery, appreciating 47 paise to 73.81 per US dollar (intra-day). Brent crude oil futures surged 5.51 per cent to USD 35.05 per barrel.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India stood at 75, including 17 foreigners, as per health ministry data.

Around 1,30,000 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in 116 countries and territories, killing at least 4,900 people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp