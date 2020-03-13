STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu postpones start-up event

Start-up Tamil Nadu 2020, the event which was scheduled to be held in Chennai on March 14, has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Start-up Tamil Nadu 2020, the event which was scheduled to be held in Chennai on March 14, has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The Tamil Nadu government initiative was conceptualised with an aim to encourage entrepreneurship in small towns and rural belts in the state. The budding start-ups as well had lots of expectations from the event.  

Over 100 angel investors  from India and overseas were supposed to participate in the event to assess the ideas of 100 budding entrepreneurs from tier 2 and 3 towns and rural pockets across Tamil Nadu. “In the face of the pandemic outbreak of the orona Virus (COVID-19) our biggest concern is the health and safety of everyone involved in Startup Tamilnadu 2020. And, hence we have decided to postpone the event and the dates for it will be announced soon,” the organisers of the event notified on their website.

At least 10 of the 100 start-ups was planned to have been provided with funding on the spot by the angel investors. The funds was to range anywhere between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12 lakh per start-up, depending on their need, said an official from the organising team. 

