STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bandhan Bank to invest Rs 300 crore in Yes Bank

ICICI Bank, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank too on Friday said they will join the SBI-led consortium and invest in Yes Bank.

Published: 14th March 2020 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bandhan Bank

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Private sector Bandhan Bank said it will invest Rs 300 crore in Yes Bank as part of RBI's reconstruction plan for the crisis-hit lender.

In a late-night filing on Friday, Bandhan Bank said its board has "granted approval for an equity investment of Rs.

300 crore for acquiring upto 30 crore equity shares of Rs 2 each of YES Bank Limited, for cash, at a premium of Rs 8 per equity share, under the proposed Scheme of Reconstruction of YES Bank Limited under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, subject to regulatory and government approval".

ICICI Bank, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank too on Friday said they will join the SBI-led consortium and invest in Yes Bank.

ICIC Bank and HDFC will invest Rs 1,000 crore each, Axis Bank will invest Rs 600 crore by buying 60 crore shares and Kotak Mahindra Bank Rs 500 crore through buying 50 crore shares.

On Thursday, SBI said it will invest Rs 7,250 crore in Yes Bank, which is much higher than the Rs 2,450 crore it had planned initially for 49 per cent stake in the private sector lender that began operations in 2004.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bandhan Bank Yes Bank RBI Yes Bank crisis
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp