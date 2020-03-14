STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Petrol and diesel should have been cheaper by Rs 3, but you will have to pay the same price; here's why!

The tax on petrol was Rs 9.48 per litre when the Modi government took office in 2014 and that on diesel was Rs 3.56 a litre.

Published: 14th March 2020 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

petrol, diesel, fuel hike, fuel, petrol bunk

An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Government on Saturday raised the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre as the government looked to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices.

However, prices will remain more or less the same as the hikes would be adjusted against fall in global crude prices. Crude import prices for India stood at an average of $32.32 barrel this week.

Officials, however, said the excess mop-up would be used to counter-act negative fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic.

Special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 8 per litre and to Rs 4 in case of diesel, an official notification said. Besides, road cess on petrol was raised by Rs 1 per litre each on petrol and diesel to Rs 10.

This is not the first time the Government has resorted to such a move by not passing on the benefits of a fall in global prices by keeping end-fuel prices stable while increasing taxes. This has been done in the past by previous Governments too.

  • arun
    The whole world is selling petrol cheaper than mineral water with crude oil price steeply fallen to 33$ per barrel. In India only government still charging excessive price from general public
    17 hours ago reply
