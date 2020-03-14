Petrol and diesel should have been cheaper by Rs 3, but you will have to pay the same price; here's why!

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Government on Saturday raised the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre as the government looked to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices.

However, prices will remain more or less the same as the hikes would be adjusted against fall in global crude prices. Crude import prices for India stood at an average of $32.32 barrel this week.

ALSO READ: Consumers need to wait for 10 more days for a bigger cut in retail prices of petrol and diesel

Officials, however, said the excess mop-up would be used to counter-act negative fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic.

Special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 8 per litre and to Rs 4 in case of diesel, an official notification said. Besides, road cess on petrol was raised by Rs 1 per litre each on petrol and diesel to Rs 10.

ALSO READ: Petrol, diesel prices cut further by 16 paise on Thursday after COVID-19 declared 'pandemic'

This is not the first time the Government has resorted to such a move by not passing on the benefits of a fall in global prices by keeping end-fuel prices stable while increasing taxes. This has been done in the past by previous Governments too.