STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RoDTEP scheme for exporters gets approval

Briefing the media about this decision, commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that with the rolling out of this new scheme, MEIS will be 'phased out'.

Published: 14th March 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

China exports, Port, Crane, Trade

Representational image (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Friday approved a tax reimbursement scheme worth Rs 50,000 crore for exporters, provided them with the much-needed relief.  The decision in this regard was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

“The reimbursement of taxes — such as duty on power charges, VAT on fuel in transportation, farm sector, captive power generation, mandi tax, stamp duty and central excise duty on fuel used in transportation — would make Indian products competitive in global markets,” Ministry of Commerce and Industry tweeted.
The measures are in compliance with the World Trade Organisation’s norms, it mentioned.

The sectors and products under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) scheme will be notified in a phased manner, and benefits under the Merchandise Export from India (MEIS) for those sectors and items will be withdrawn.

Briefing the media about this decision, commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that with the rolling out of this new scheme, MEIS will be “phased out”.

The decision came after a World Trade Organisation dispute resolution panel ruled that MEIS was not in compliance with global trade rules.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tax reimbursement scheme Central government Narendra Modi Prime Minister
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp