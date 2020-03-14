STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Shareholders with less than 100 shares exempt from Yes Bank lock-in

Since the scheme has become effective, Yes Bank has asked the stock exchanges to disseminate information on not to trade in locked in shares.

Published: 14th March 2020 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

The RBI has imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account.

The RBI has imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Yes Bank shareholders holding less than 100 shares are exempted from the lock-in requirement of three years from the commencement of the reconstruction scheme.

The 'YES Bank Limited Reconstruction Scheme, 2020' has been approved by the Central government and the scheme has been notified in the official gazette on March 13 when it came into force.

In a regulatory filing on Saturday, Yes Bank has said that 75 per cent of the shareholding of the shareholders holding 100 or more shares will be automatically under the lock-in period.

Accordingly, Yes Bank has said that all shareholders holding 100 or more equity shares are advised to exercise utmost caution while dealing in the script of the bank and be guided by the enclosed scheme.

As per the scheme, there will be a lock-in period of three years from the commencement of this scheme to the extent of 75 per cent in respect of shares held by existing shareholders on the date of such commencement and the shares allotted to the investors under this scheme.

"Provided that the said lock-in period shall not apply to any shareholder holding less than 100 shares," according to the scheme.

Since the scheme has become effective, Yes Bank has asked the stock exchanges to disseminate information on not to trade in locked in shares.

"We request you to kindly take the above on your records and disseminate to all concerned with an advice not to trade in locked-in shares," the regulatory filing said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yes Bank Yes Bank crisis
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp