Urban Company to offer Covid-19 health insurance, income protection cover to professionals

Urban Company will extend insurance cover to all service professionals across all the 18 cities in India where it is present.

Published: 14th March 2020 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Home services marketplace Urban Company on Saturday said it has rolled out Covid-19 health insurance and income protection cover for 30,000 service professionals active on its platform in India.

This will be in addition to the existing life, accidental and health insurance plans provided by Urban Company to its professionals, it added.

"Under this new insurance cover, service professionals are offered a hospitalisation cover of up to Rs 25,000 and income protection cover of up to Rs 14,000 in the event of hospitalisation due to positive diagnosis of coronavirus," it said in a statement.

Urban Company will extend insurance cover to all service professionals across all the 18 cities in India where it is present.

"We are committed to helping our service partners live a secure life. These are unprecedented times and we want to stand by our partners," Urban Company co-founder Abhiraj Singh Bhal said.

He added the company is training its service partners on how to maintain hygiene, the right technique of washing their hands, and the use of respiratory masks and gloves.

Urban Company (formerly called UrbanClap) is also actively engaging with consumers on Covid-19 awareness initiatives, ranging from SMSes, e-mails to app notifications.

The company said it has issued an advisory to all its full-time employees across geographies to safeguard themselves and their families from coronavirus.

This includes mandatory work from home, zero travel policy (whether business or personal) and other precautionary measures, it added.

Over 80 people (including 17 foreign nationals) have tested positive for coronavirus in India. The pandemic -- which started in Wuhan, China -- has infected over 1.31 lakh people in 116 countries and territories and claimed more than 4,900 lives.

