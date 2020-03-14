STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Venture capital investments hit record in 2019, momentum to continue in 2020

Between 2011 and 2015, the industry experienced rapid activity growth (albeit off a small base) to support an evolving start-up environment.

Published: 14th March 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By Express News Service

The last year was one of roiling uncertainty in the global economy, but for Indian start-ups it was a year of record venture capital (VC) investments. According to a joint report by Bain and Company and the Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association, VC-led investments soared to $10 billion during the year, over 55 per cent higher than in 2018, while deal volumes also grew substantially at 30 per cent. 

“Even in the face of global economic uncertainty, 2019 was the second-most active year globally for VC investments. It was a milestone year for the Indian VC industry, too..,” said the report authored by Bain and Company’s Arpan Sheth, Sriwatsan Krishnan and Samyukktha T. “Additionally, India witnessed a 30 per cent increase in deal volume over 2018 as well as larger average deal sizes across all stages,” it added. The analysis splits the Indian VC industry’s evolution into three distinct phases.

Between 2011 and 2015, the industry experienced rapid activity growth (albeit off a small base) to support an evolving start-up environment. This phase saw multiple VCs becoming active participants in the country’s economy for the first then.

 This “almost euphoric” period was then followed by moderation between 2015 and 2017, with lack of exit clarity making investors more cautious. Over the past two years, the VC industry has been in a renewed growth phase, buoyed by marquee exits like Flipkart, MakeMyTrip and Oyo. “Strong start-up activity in new sectors, such as fintech and SaaS and market depth in e-commerce” helped ramp up investment momentum.  

“About 80 per cent of VC investments in 2019 were concentrated in four sectors: consumer tech, software/SaaS, fintech, and B2B  commerce and tech. Consumer tech continues to be the largest sector, accounting for approximately 35 per cent of total investments, with several scale deals exceeding $150 million,” it added. Meanwhile, despite substantial capital deployment, availability of capital with VCs indicates that the upcoming year is likely to see this momentum maintained.

VC investment trend

Funds “for VC investing in India was at an all-time high of $7 billion at 2019 end,” the report said. While India-focused VC funds raised about $2.1 billion in 2019, lower than 2018, the fund-raising outlook for 2020 is positive among both limited and general partners

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
venture capital
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp