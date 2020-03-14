STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18

Similarly, Axis and Kotak agreed to plonk down Rs 600 crore and Rs 500 crore respectively and will hold 75 per cent of their respective stakes until 3 years.

Published: 14th March 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Yes Bank

Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The government late notified the Yes Bank Limited Reconstruction Scheme, 2020, late on Friday. It means, the 30-day moratorium is likely to be lifted in three working days or by March 18 evening and depositors' withdrawal limits will be relaxed from Wednesday latest.

The government also appointed Prashant Kumar, former Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Managing Director of State Bank of India, as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director and Sunil Mehta, former Non-Executive Chairman of Punjab National Bank, as Non-Executive Chairman. Besides, it also appointed Mahesh Krishnamurthy as Non-Executive Director and Atul Bheda as Non-Executive Director.

The investor bank, SBI, shall nominate two officers as Directors in addition to the members appointed, while the RBI may appoint one or more persons as additional directors as it may consider necessary. 

Interestingly, the notification doesn't make any mention of write off of Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds mentioned in the draft reconstruction proposal. 

Sources said, though the government notification has no mention of AT-1 bond write off, the RBI is likely to include in its notification in line with the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned on Friday, the bank's authorised capital shall stand altered to Rs.6,200 crore and the number of equity shares to 3,000 crores of Rs 2 each.

The authorised preference share capital shall continue to be Rs 200 crore. A clutch of banks including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank pledged to invest in Yes Bank, taking the combined capital pool to over Rs 11,350 crore.

While SBI, which is picking up 49 per cent stake for Rs 7,250 crore, is mandated to maintain 26 per cent stake until 2023, both ICICI and HDFC, which are investing Rs 1,000 crore each will have to hold 75 per cent stake for three years.

Similarly, Axis and Kotak agreed to plonk down Rs 600 crore and Rs 500 crore respectively and will hold 75 per cent of their respective stakes until 3 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yes Bank
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp