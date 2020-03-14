Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18

By Express News Service

The government late notified the Yes Bank Limited Reconstruction Scheme, 2020, late on Friday. It means, the 30-day moratorium is likely to be lifted in three working days or by March 18 evening and depositors' withdrawal limits will be relaxed from Wednesday latest.

The government also appointed Prashant Kumar, former Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Managing Director of State Bank of India, as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director and Sunil Mehta, former Non-Executive Chairman of Punjab National Bank, as Non-Executive Chairman. Besides, it also appointed Mahesh Krishnamurthy as Non-Executive Director and Atul Bheda as Non-Executive Director.

The investor bank, SBI, shall nominate two officers as Directors in addition to the members appointed, while the RBI may appoint one or more persons as additional directors as it may consider necessary.

Interestingly, the notification doesn't make any mention of write off of Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds mentioned in the draft reconstruction proposal.

Sources said, though the government notification has no mention of AT-1 bond write off, the RBI is likely to include in its notification in line with the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned on Friday, the bank's authorised capital shall stand altered to Rs.6,200 crore and the number of equity shares to 3,000 crores of Rs 2 each.

The authorised preference share capital shall continue to be Rs 200 crore. A clutch of banks including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank pledged to invest in Yes Bank, taking the combined capital pool to over Rs 11,350 crore.

While SBI, which is picking up 49 per cent stake for Rs 7,250 crore, is mandated to maintain 26 per cent stake until 2023, both ICICI and HDFC, which are investing Rs 1,000 crore each will have to hold 75 per cent stake for three years.

Similarly, Axis and Kotak agreed to plonk down Rs 600 crore and Rs 500 crore respectively and will hold 75 per cent of their respective stakes until 3 years.