Zoho’s tool to let staff work remotely

The office suite (Writer, Sheet, Show) and online file management WorkDrive designed for collaborative work, help teams in achieving productivity even while working remotely.

By Binita Jaiswal
Chennai-headquartered software as a service (SaaS), Zoho Corporation has launched Remotely, a tool that can help companies, which have asked their employees to work from home to deal with the situation created after the Coronavirus outbreak in India. In order to help companies/teams work from anywhere in the country, Zoho has decided to offer its remote working tool kit — Remotely — free of cost to everyone till July 1.

Remotely is an array of collaboration and productivity tools that enables teams to carry out their work from remote locations. It includes 10 applications that create a comprehensive, functional and contextual online team workspace. 

“We have launched Zoho Remotely to enable groups to work remotely. It is a suite of products for communication and collaboration to enable remote work. This launch process happened with most of us working remotely on Remotely,” tweeted Sridhar Vembu, chief executive officer, Zoho Corporation. 
This tool will immensely help companies that have asked their employees to work from home, following the Coronavirus outbreak.

When dealing with a distributed workforce, communication assumes the utmost importance. In order to address this, Remotely includes Cliq team communication software, Zoho Meetings for virtual meetings and ShowTime for conferences. For ensuring that teams can continue to collaborate from different locations on their ongoing tasks, project management tools Zoho Projects (waterfall methodology) and Sprints (Agile methodology) can be used. 

Together, these tools will allow any businesses to carry out their operations with a distributed workforce while maintaining high productivity rate. As internet connectivity has reached even in remote villages in the past few years, there is absolutely no reason why companies can’t adopt a work from the home model until the threat passes or is greatly reduced.

Vembu has been working from a remote farm in Tenkasi, a village in Tamil Nadu and encouraging employees to go back to their home towns if they have internet connectivity.

“We are able to make this shift quickly, in part, because our suite of apps was designed specifically to support and foster remote collaboration. As various companies are adopting similar work from home policies, we wanted to offer the same set of tools we use to everyone for free of cost, during this time,” the Zoho CEO further said.

