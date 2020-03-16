STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vodafone Idea pays Rs 3,354 crore to government in AGR dues, claims principal amount fully paid now

The DoT has raised total demand of around Rs 53,000 core for AGR liability of VIL which included interest, penalty and interest on delay in payment of the amount.

Vodafone logo used for representation

Vodafone logo used for representation (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Loss-making telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said it has made an additional payment of Rs 3,354 crore towards adjusted gross revenue (AGR) to the Department of Telecom (DoT), thereby completing payment of principal amount calculated on a self-assessment basis.

With this fresh payment, Vodafone Idea (VIL) has paid Rs 6,854 crore towards AGR dues. "The company has today (Monday) paid a further amount of Rs 3,354 crore to the DoT, being the balance part of the principal amount towards AGR liability. Thus, the company has paid the full principal amount of Rs 6,854 crore towards AGR dues," VIL said in a BSE filing.

VIL said it had filed its self-assessment of the AGR liabilities with the DoT pm on March 6, 2020, in which AGR liability principal amount of Rs 6,854 crore was determined for the period from the financial year 2006-07 to FY 2018-19.

The company had earlier paid Rs 2,500 crore on February 17, 2020, and Rs 1,000 crore on February 20 towards AGR liabilities.

