Will RBI cut policy rates today? Governor Shaktikanta Das calls for presser at 4 pm

By Online Desk

Interest rate cuts are seen as a quick-fix whenever a country is in the midst of market uncertainty or is hit by an economic slowdown. Amidst wild speculation that the Central Bank may follow its global peers and announce a rate cut, the Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das has called for a presser at 4 pm on Monday.

The announcement has raised market expectations that the top bank may announce an interest rate cut speculated to be between 0.25%-0.75%.

If it happens, this will be first inter-meeting rate reduction since the monetary policy committee was instituted in February 2016.

Many analysts, over the past week, have said the RBI has legroom to cut rates to the tune of 0.65% by June.

Some like Barclays and BofA had also spoken about the likelihood of an inter-meeting cut (before the April 3 policy meeting).

Interest rates are cut so that the benefits are passed on by banks to customers, who are then expected to spend and give the economy a boost.

Faced with a growing economic shutdown from the coronavirus pandemic, the US Federal Reserve on Sunday slashed the key interest rate to virtually zero.

The Fed cut its benchmark borrowing rate to a range of 0 per cent 0.25 per cent, where it was during the 2008 global financial crisis, and pledged to keep it there "until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events."

New Zealand's central bank also had slashed its base rate to a record low of 0.25 per cent Monday, but economists said the surprise move was unlikely to prevent a coronavirus-induced recession.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex plunged over 2,600 points and the Nifty tanked below the 9,250 level.

(With inputs from PTI)