STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Yes Bank to be excluded from Nifty 50, Nifty bank from Mar 19

On Saturday, the government had notified the Yes Bank Limited Reconstruction Scheme, 2020, a day after cabinet approval.

Published: 16th March 2020 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Customers outside Yes Bank branch in New Delhi

Customers outside Yes Bank branch in New Delhi. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Troubled private lender Yes Bank will be dropped from benchmark index Nifty 50, banking index Nifty bank and other Nifty indices from March 19, NSE Indices said on Monday.

Earlier, the changes were scheduled to happen on March 27, NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Yes Bank shares soar even as Sensex, Nifty plunge

However, in light of the recent developments relating to Yes Bank and its reconstruction scheme, NSE Indices' Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) has decided to accelerate the removal of Yes Bank from Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank and also remove it from all Nifty equity indices from Thursday, March 19.

Shree Cement will replace the private lender in Nifty 50 and in Nifty bank index, Bandhan Bank will find a place.

The troubled lender will also be removed from Nifty 100 and Nifty 500. In Nifty 100, Adani Transmission will replace Yes Bank, while in Nifty 500, Sterling and Wilson Solar will be added.

Earlier in February, NSE Indices had announced that on account of Yes Bank being excluded from Nifty 50 and Nifty 100, it was being included in Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty MidSmallcap 400 and Nifty Midcap Liquid 15 from March 27.

ALSO READ: Retail investors with 100 or more Yes Bank shares jabbed

In light of the decision to exclude Yes Bank from all our equity indices, the lender will not be included in these indices from March 27 and the replacements of Yes Bank in these indices will be announced in due course.

On Saturday, the government had notified the Yes Bank Limited Reconstruction Scheme, 2020, a day after cabinet approval.

Under the scheme, State Bank of India will invest for 49 per cent equity in Yes Bank and other investors are also being invited.

ALSO READ: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

There will be a three-year lock-in period for all the investors. However, the lock-in period for SBI would be only for the 26 per cent of the shareholding.

The moratorium, which was placed by Reserve Bank of India on March 5, restricting withdrawal to Rs 50,000 per account, will also be lifted by 6 pm on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yes Bank Nifty NSE BSE Sensex
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp