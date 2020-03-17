STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Automatic transmissions are much safer

The cost, however, remained a problem until some electronic wizards introduced AMT or Automatic Manual Transmissions.

Published: 17th March 2020 11:21 AM

Cars

By Express News Service

Most buyers had shirked buying cars or commercial vehicles because they correctly believed that the early systems were fuel guzzlers and expensive.

They were also considered to be rather unnecessary luxuries. Earlier, the same prejudice was held against power steering, but today it is impossible to sell a car without it. Whatever happens in the world eventually happens in India and automatic transmissions are fitted to almost all vehicles in America, Europe, Japan and elsewhere. These systems will soon become the norm here too.

Most driving is by reflex action and we do not actually think every time we change the gears or press the pedals. We do not realize that we have to change gears about 100 times to cover just one kilometre in our traffic with many more movements by the legs to the clutch, brakes or accelerator.

Sadly these reflexes slow down when we are tired, intoxicated or distracted by our mobile phones. When an army of microchips, sensors and micromotors in automatic transmissions do most of the thinking for us, our driving not only becomes easier, but much safer as well.

Murad Ali Baig
Senior automobile analyst 

The classic old automatic transmissions used hydraulic systems between the power shaft of the engine and the drive shaft connecting it to the wheels.

There was some slippage in this hydraulic fluid so about 10 per cent of the power was wasted. They usually only shifted between three gears as in many old American cars. Over time they improved greatly to silently shift through 9 or more gears for a firm jerk free drive.

Tests done with manual transmissions driven by expert professional drivers and modern automatic transmissions showed that the automatics scored a bit better on fuel efficiency.

The cost, however, remained a problem until some electronic wizards introduced AMT or Automatic Manual Transmissions. This was essentially an electronic kit sitting on top of a conventional gearbox that would sense the engine power, road and load and actually shift the standard gears without any effort by the driver. It was a little bit jerky compared to the classic automatic system, but much easier for a driver than a purely manual gearbox. 

A third system called CVT or Continuously Variable Transmission was introduced about 15 years ago that had very strong steel belt-mounted between the tapering plates at the ends of the engine shaft and the transmission shaft that provided a continuous link between the power of the engine and the rotation of the wheels to provide very smooth acceleration. This system eliminated a huge number of moving parts but was a bit too easy for serious drivers who wanted to have a proper feel for the road.

More important is the fact that automatic transmissions are very desirable for people as they grow older because age greatly affects their driving reflexes. A car can travel about 50 meters in one second, so a second’s delay can be fatal. Most women drivers are just not also very interested in the wonders of fancy driving.

They usually only want to get to their destinations with a minimum of fuss and bother. Many luxury hotels insist on having automatic gears for their limousines because these give far less jerky drives. 
All auto companies are constantly innovating to find new and better ways to make their cars easier to drive and less expensive to make. It is a tough call in a highly competitive market, but progress is usually a one-way street and we need to make our choices according to the way the world is moving.

