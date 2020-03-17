STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Confederation of Indian Industry urges RBI for .5 per cent rate cut before April meet

In a statement, CII said while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has its scheduled monetary policy meeting coming up in April, it could deliver growth supportive measures even earlier.

Published: 17th March 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

RBI (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Industry body CII has urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to announce an emergency rate cut of at least 50 basis points (bps) before the scheduled bi-monthly meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in April.

In a statement, CII said while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has its scheduled monetary policy meeting coming up in April, it could deliver growth supportive measures even earlier.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus could dent economy, admits RBI governor Shaktikannta Das

The industry body's statement comes as the RBI fell short of announcing a rate cut on Monday and instead declared its decision to conduct dollar-rupee sell-buy swaps and more long term repo operations (LTROs) worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

The apex bank in its last MPC meet in February kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent in view of the uptick in inflation.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry said: "We were buoyed by the bouquet of innovative measures introduced by RBI in its last monetary policy. The need of the hour is to continue with more such innovative steps apart from announcing a rate cut by at least 50 basis points."

ALSO READ: 'Only MPC can cut rates, but don't rule out anything,' says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

The chamber noted that the outbreak of coronavirus has endangered the expectations of a global recovery in 2020, emerging as the biggest global concern by crippling China and significantly impacting global supply chains.

Global policymakers are trying to support financial markets and the real economy through coordinated policy actions, it said, adding that it is time that the domestic policymakers also join in orchestrating the coordinated policy response.

This assumes importance, given the fact that COVID-19 is likely to exacerbate the specter of slower growth domestically as clampdowns are increasing both within and outside India, which would curtail consumer mobility and lead to deferral of spending, said the CII statement.

The RBI should not hesitate to cut rates by even a larger proportion, in line with global central banks, Banerjee said. The US Federal Reserve has already lowered interest rates to near zero as coronavirus has spread rapidly.

ALSO READ: RBI refuses to blink, decides it will wait till April 3 before deciding on rate cut

On the anticipation that the RBI would announce a "much-needed" rate cut, Das told reporters that only the Monetary Policy Committee can cut rates, however, nothing can be ruled out the RBI is ready to take action as and when necessary.

It noted that while a further increase in quantum of liquidity support to be provided under the Long-Term Repo Operations (LTROs) is welcome, additional targeted liquidity support to sectors such as MSMEs is need of the hour, where problems have exacerbated due to the disruptions in global supply chains.

"RBI could take a leaf out the recent measures announced by the European Central Bank (ECB) Aby launching a new round of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTROs) to support bank lending to those affected most by the spread of the coronavirus, in particular small and medium-sized enterprises," said the CII DG.

In addition to providing support to various sectors and economy in general, the RBI also needs to take definitive steps to prevent the build-up of stress in the banking sector. The recent fiasco at Yes Bank has exposed the chinks in the armour of the banking sector once again, Banerjee said.

He also said that the role of RBI as the central bank and supervisor and monitoring authority of banks needs to be reconsidered.

"While the RBI as the central bank keeps check on monetary policy, currency, forex etc, a separate unit may be created under the aegis of RBI which will be completely responsible for oversight, monitoring and supervision of banks (both private sector and PSBs). This will ensure efficacy in the performance of the distinct roles of RBI as the central bank of the country as well as the regulator of the banks in India", added Banerjee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CII Monetary Policy Committee RBI Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp