Covid-19 impact to get more severe for auto firms 

The cost of ownership is expected to further increase by 12-15 per cent with the implementation of BS-VI norms from April 2020. 

Published: 17th March 2020 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The coronavirus epidemic is developing into a challenge for the crisis-hit automobile industry which has witnessed the sharpest decline in the last five year at 12.7 per cent year-on-year during the April-February period of FY20.

The impact, analysts say, could aggravate and restrict its growth in the future as the sector is faced with possible plant disruptions and production cuts due to the infectious virus which has already disrupted the global supply chain.

“The domestic manufacturing industry is expected to face disruptions in the supply chain with raw material shortage in the coming months in terms of increased costs as well as unavailability of such components. Also, the impact is expected to be higher in case of electric vehicle components as India relies heavily on imported electronics and cells,” pointed out Care Ratings in a report. 

During the April-Feb period of the ongoing fiscal, the auto sector has faced several stumbling blocks such as price hikes in the passenger vehicles and two-wheeler segments due to new safety norms, higher insurance costs, higher ownership costs, curtailed lending by the NBFC sector, reduced turnaround time and increased load-carrying capacity for commercial vehicles (CVs) which led to high inventories and slow movement in segment sales.

“We are credit negative on the CV segment while retaining a largely stable outlook on the passenger and two-wheeler segment,” Care noted. 

Meanwhile, companies are bracing for a tough time with weak demand as prices of most BS-VI vehicles have gone up drastically, which is impacting purchase decisions in the price-sensitive market.

The cost of ownership is expected to further increase by 12-15 per cent with the implementation of BS-VI norms from April 2020. 

Automakers have also substantially reduced production of BS-IV trucks and buses to avoid the pressure of inventories piling up due to the BS-VI transition. This has led to a steeper decline in wholesales dispatches across sub-segments of the CV sector. In February, sales declined a massive 32 per cent y-o-y in the segment. 

